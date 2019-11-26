Kylie Jenner looked model ready in her latest snaps she posted to Instagram, featuring the mogul lifting her Chanel shirt in front of her equally glamorous car!

Strike a pose — Kylie Jenner, 22, couldn’t have looked better as she posed in front of her luxurious car on Nov. 25 in two new snaps she posted to Instagram! In the pics, Kylie looked sun-kissed in the glowing light, rocking a pair of orange, ombre sunglasses and a bob haircut. The mogul donned a gray Chanel sweatshirt for the pics and even lifted up the bottom of her top to slightly reveal her strong core. In the second photo, Kylie looked over her shoulder at the camera, and revealed her black leggings as well as, what appeared to be, high heels! “u get the best of me,” Kylie captioned the pics to her fans.

Someone who has always been getting the best of Kylie is her adorable little girl, Stormi Webster, 1. In a video that might be just too cute to handle, and posted to Kylie’s story on Nov. 23, the Kylie Cosmetics founder crouched down in her daughter’s playpen to gush about how much she adores her sweet girl. “Hi baby,” Kylie said to her one-year-old, as Stormi toppled about. “I love you,” Kylie continued, only for Stormi to pop up into the camera’s view, revealing her adorable pacifier. “Do you love me?” the doting mom asked her sweet girl, to which Stormi enthusiastically replied, “Yeah!”

Kylie is no stranger to gushing about her little girl on social media. She’s even referred to her as the “coolest girl I know!” On Nov. 22, Kylie shared a candid snap with her fans and followers featuring Stormi in an oversized tie-dye shirt and sneakers. Stormi also rocked a hairstyle that was a bit of a nod to her dad, Travis Scott, 28. As much as fans loved the pic, Kylie’s own family adored it, as well! “The cutest too,” big sister/aunt Khloe Kardashian, 35, commented, and Kim, 39, chimed in by writing, “Obsessed w her hair.” It was really such a cute pic.

Kylie always graces social media with some of the best content around, and her fans love it! Whether she’s sharing snaps of her sweet daughter, or rocking a fabulously casual look with an impromptu pose, nothing is slowing down this mogul. Fans cannot wait to see what she shares next!