Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced a stadium of haters after their faces were blown up on the Jumbotron at a Los Angeles Rams game on Nov. 25. At least they were accompanied by pretty faces from ‘The Bachelorette’!

We just had a flashback to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Once again, Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, were subject to resounding boos, this time while cheering on the Los Angeles Rams as the sisters’ home team played against the Baltimore Ravens in the LA Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 25! It’s a Rams tradition to throw up famous fans’ faces on the stadium Jumbotron for the Who’s in the Rams House? segment, and of course, Kendall and Kylie got a cameo on the big screen. They didn’t receive a warm welcome from the Rams family, though.

Each Keeping Up with the Kardashians sister got her own shout-out, drawing out the boos even longer. In multiple videos captured by football fans, a cacophony of jeers overwhelmed the stadium as Kendall offered the camera a peace sign and air kisses. Kylie hugged her big sister for her cameo, but the heartwarming moment didn’t excuse Kylie from the jeers as well, according to Twitter fans. “The Rams have shown @KylieJenner on the big screen twice. She has been boo’d twice,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “They put Kylie Jenner on the big screen and booed her 💀😂.” Tough crowd.

At least the famous duo was chilling in the VIP section with cuties from The Bachelorette, so who was really winning here? All three contestants from Hannah Brown’s season — Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, Dylan Barbour — were seen hanging out with Kylie and Kendall at one point! The sisters were also joined by members of their entourage like Fai Khadra, Victoria Villarroel and Stassie Karanikolaou — pay extra attention to that last name! It was interesting to see Kylie’s BFF with Tyler at the same sporting event once again, since they just stirred up rumors after linking up at an Los Angeles Clippers game and subsequent visit to Hyde nightclub on Nov. 22.

The Rams have shown @KylieJenner on the big screen twice. She has been boo’d twice. — Lamar for MVP (@its_kal_) November 26, 2019

Joining the reality television crowd in the Rams’ VIP section were Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Saweetie, all big names in hip hop. The Rams lost to the Ravens with a brutal final score of 45-6, but that didn’t put a damper on the fun night out for Kylie’s group. They went clubbing at Poppy and Nice Guy afterwards in West Hollywood, which Stassie and Tyler also tagged along for!