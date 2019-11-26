Jessica Biel Wears Wedding Ring Days After Justin Timberlake Holds Hands With Co-Star

So, it’s all good? After Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with ‘Palmer’ co-star Alisha Wainwright, JT’s wife, Jessica Biel, was seen running errands while still wearing her wedding ring.

Jessica Biel, 37, was seen in a self-service parking garage in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, a day after The Sun shared photos and a video of her husband, Justin Timberlake, 38, getting friendly with Alisha Wainwright, 30, in New Orleans. While there was a buzz over Justin holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Jessica’s hand, specifically the left one, still had her wedding ring (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF JESSICA STILL WEARING HER WEDDING RING.) The giant diamond sparkled like a star as she worked the parking garage’s ticket machine, a giant smoothie container in her right hand. She flashed a smile to photographers, but, per MEGA, didn’t respond when asked if she and JT were “fine.”

Perhaps Jessica really is “fine” with what happened between her husband and Alisha? In the pics obtained by The Sun, Justin and Alisha were photographed on Nov. 21 at the Absinthe House on Bourbon Street. They were seen holding hands under a table, and in one photograph, Alisha put her hand on his knee. A rep for Alisha told HollywoodLife that there is “no validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together. Plus, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there was “no kissing or hugging or heavy PDA” between these two. On top of that, other media outlets have reported the night as being completely “innocent.”

Jessia didn’t seem too bothered when she took a stroll on Nov. 22, a day after the photographs were taken. The former 7th Heaven star was seen walking with a pillow and a Transformers toy underneath her arm. There were no signs of her and Justin’s son, Silas, 4, but he couldn’t be that far away. After all, that was likely not Jessica’s Transformer.

Two days after the photos and videos hit the internet, Justin and Alisha were back to work. After all, they have a movie to make. The co-stars were photographed on the set of Palmer, as if there really wasn’t an issue at all. In this new film, Justin plays a former high school football star who returns to his hometown after being released from prison. While caring for a young boy, who happened to be abandoned by his mother, Justin’s character strikes up a romance with Alisha’s character.