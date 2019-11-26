‘Dolly Parton: 50 Years At The Opry’ Special: Photos Of Hillary Scott & More Honoring The Icon

The legendary Dolly Parton is back on NBC for ‘Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry’ on Nov. 26. The special is celebrating Dolly’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and will feature epic performances.

It’s time to honor one of country music’s most beloved stars and there’s only one Dolly! Dolly Parton, 73, will be performing on one of the most iconic stages of the world for Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry special on Nov. 26. The NBC special will be an epic celebration of Dolly’s time as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Dolly is set to perform her biggest hits on the Opry stage during the TV special. Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., and more will be performing as well to honor their beloved Dolly.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry,” Dolly said in a statement. “I’m also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me. Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me. We have some special treats, surprises and great performances by some very talented artists and I’m looking so forward to sharing it with you.”

Dolly is 73 years old but she’s not slowing down any time soon. The country queen recently co-hosted the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire. Dolly dazzled with her “God Only Knows” performance during the show. On the red carpet, Dolly looked stunning in a beaded gown that fit her like a glove.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry kicks off NBC’s “Oh What Fun” slate of holiday programming. The TV special will air Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.