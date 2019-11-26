Demi Lovato Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ With BF Austin Wilson: ‘She’s Completely Smitten’

Demi Lovato’s happy as can be in her new relationship with Austin G. Wilson. She’s already thinking about the future with her model BF, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively.

Ah, young love. Demi Lovato is “completely smitten” with her new boyfriend, Austin G. Wilson, and she never wants to let that lovin’ feeling go. Demi, 27, “initially wanted to take things slow” with her model beau, a source close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but she’s finding it hard to not fall hard for him. She absolutely adores Austin and she definitely sees long-term potential in this relationship.” How exciting is that?

Demi casually dropped that she was in a relationship by posting an adorable mirror selfie that showed Austin kissing her on the cheek while she flashed a huge grin. She captioned the photo, “My [heart emoji]…” Austin posted a similar photo, that showed the pink-haired model with his arms wrapped around the pop star from behind, in someone’s bedroom. His was captioned, “My love.” While their relationship is still fresh — Demi ended a fling with The Bachelorette‘s Mike Johnson in October — it’s the real deal. He’s drama-free, and that’s exactly what she needs right now, the source said.

“Demi loves spending time with Austin because he is constantly making her laugh and he’s a very positive influence in her life,” they explained, adding that it helps that he’s totally charmed her friends and family who, “completely support their relationship. He’s fit in with her group of friends so seamlessly. She’s grateful that her loved ones have welcomed Austin with open arms.”

A second source close to the “Confident” singer spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and they were totally in agreement: Austin never “worries” her, but is instead a major “calming presence” in her hectic life. “She couldn’t be happier with where things are at right now,” they said. “Demi knows that the best ones are always the ones that go at their own pace. She and Austin just get each other and are on the same page about almost everything. She’s happy and her friends are happy for her.”

While they’re not moving at warp-speed, the source mentioned that the holiday season is giving her the love bug. Christmas music… being cozy… it’s not helping her want to keep things low-key! “Demi’s looking forward to seeing where it all goes into the new year, but the holiday season is really making her fall for him even faster. There just is that extra something around holiday time!”

HollywoodLife reached out to Demi Lovato’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.