Channing Tatums Asks Jenna Dewan For Co-Parenting Counseling In Surprising Petition After Divorce

Are Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan headed for an ugly custody battle? Days after they finalized their divorce, ‘Magic Mike’ star has asked the court to set up a custody schedule for their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Though Channing Tatum, 39, and Jenna Dewan, 38, have wrapped up their divorce, there is still a lot of work left to be done. Specifically, the couple needs to work out a custody arrangement for their daughter, Everly, 6, and Channing wants the courts to intervene in that matter. In legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Channing requested the court to “create a [custody] schedule” for their daughter on various holidays, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Winter break, Easter and Spring break. Channing wants alternating holidays — meaning that one year, Everly spends Halloween with her dad before spending Thanksgiving with her mom. In the case of Everly’s birthday, “unless the parties agree to spend time on [her day] for a joint celebration, each party shall be entitled to spend time with Everly.”

Channing also has asked to have custody of her on Father’s Day (while Jenna gets Everly for Mother’s Day). He also asked that he and Jenna get custody of their daughter on their own respective birthdays. Channing, per the documents, he isn’t arguing for more time. He still wants to maintain the current 50-50 set-up.

As to what prompted the Logan Lucky star to do this, Channing’s documents state he and Jenna have busy lives, and this is what he thinks is the best solution for both. “Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly.” He also requested a co-parenting counselor to assist with scheduling-related matters in order to avoid conflict. HollywoodLife has contacted Channing’s reps for comment and will update it when more information is made available.

Channing has also asked permission to take the daughter out of school for up to 5 days a year for special “work-related” occasions. “[Jenna] and I are fortunate to have employment that offers us unique and once in a lifetime opportunities. I would like to be able to share these experiences with Everly and believe that Everly would benefit from getting to take advantage of such opportunities.”

Jenna and Channing announced that they “lovingly chosen to separate” in April 2018. Jenna officially filed for divorce six months later. “I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” Jenna said in her 2019 wellness book, Gracefully You: How To Live Your Best Life Every Day. “First and foremost, I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting. The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light. This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.”

A lot has happened since these two have “lovingly separated.” Jenna is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee. Channing has also found love. He’s struck up a romance with 31-year-old British singer Jessie J.