‘RHOBH’s Camille Grammer Had ‘Unfinished Business’ Going Into Season 10

Camille Grammer’s ‘RHOBH’ fellow cast members were just as surprised as fans when she announced she’d be returning for season 10 of the hit Bravo reality show!

Camille Grammer made the big announcement via Twitter on Nov. 6 that she was returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And while the news came as a complete surprise to fans because the 51-year-old blonde bombshell wasn’t announced as one of the season 10 housewives back in August, Camille’s fellow cast members were even more “shocked” by the news. A source close to the production of the hit Bravo show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife: “Camille Grammer’s return to RHOBH shocked everyone, but Camille felt she had unfinished business to do on the show so she accepted the offer to come back. It really was a no-brainer for her. None of the cast members actually thought she would return. She doesn’t need the money, but Camille likes to stay out there.”

“Not only is Camille back, but Brandi (Glanville) and Kim (Richards) have filmed a handful of times and will film more when the ladies return from Rome [which is Sunday, November 24], after Thanksgiving,” the insider continued referencing the cast trip that the other ladies — Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — are currently enjoying. “Kyle and Brandi have completely buried the hatchet and moved on and are actually friends now who actually laugh together and hangout,” the source added. “Nobody knows their exact roles yet, but it’s looking like they all will be involved in some story lines. Kyle would actually like to see Brandi eventually come back full-time. They’ve built a real friendship and realize they really like one another.”

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, we EXCLUSIVELY spoke to Camille at Lisa Vanderpump‘s Fourth Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Nov. 21 and asked if she was upset about not being included in the cast trip to Rome. “No, I’m not sad. I am not,” Camille explained before throwing a little shade. “The girls need to bring it themselves. I can’t be the one to save it all the time.” HollywoodLife asked Camille to explain and she said, “I have been very vocal about my feelings and the way I’ve been treated and I thought it was just absolutely awful the way I was treated last year, with everything that was going on in my personal life, to be targeted and targeted as a villain, unrelentingly.”