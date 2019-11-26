Caitlyn Jenner Snubbed By Her Kids As She Only Gets Family Letters From Her Dogs On ‘I’m A Celebrity’

The internet is ‘rooting’ for Caitlyn Jenner after she was the only camper who did not receive a care package from her family on the Nov. 25 episode of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’. Fans are now slamming the ‘insensitive’ Kardashian-Jenner family.

Caitlyn Jenner has pulled on the heartstrings of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here viewers. The internet rallied around the reality star, 70, after Monday night’s episode, which showed the nine celebrity campers receiving care packages filled with notes from home, family photos and little food treats from loved ones. But, when Caitlyn got ahold of her package, it wasn’t from her immediate family, including daughters Cassandra, Kendall and Kylie Jenner or sons Brody , Burt and . — It was from her pet dogs.

James handed out the care packages to the nine celebs, who emotionally read each other’s notes from home and gazed at family photos, which resulted in tears and joy. As Caitlyn soaked it all in, her campmates leaned in to support her. Then, the father of six read her note: “Love you, stay strong. You’re killing it, everyone at home is rooting for you especially these two cuties.”

The note showed a cute photo of her two pooches. Despite the evident awkwardness of the situation, Caitlyn was a good sport. She played it off cool and said, ‘From my dogs!’, laughing. She added: ‘The really nice part about tonight was getting that little bit of contact from your family, to know that they love you and can’t wait for you to get out of jungle’.

Soon after the somber moment, viewers felt sorry for the Olympian, who has struggled to maintain a strong relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family through the years. Supportive tweets from emotional viewers poured in, with savage jabs at the famous family.

“The more I watch #ImACeleb the more I love @Caitlyn_Jenner and the more I’m starting to dislike the Kardashians for not even acknowledging that she’s in there! Caitlyn got a two line care package letter and everyone else got a page,” one upset fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “I’m disgusted by @Caitlyn_Jenner ‘family’ no support via any form of social media but posts swatches & now no care package sent in for her. Shallow? I think so. Rooting for you @Caitlyn_Jenner”.

One fan added, “Hearts broke for @Caitlyn_Jenner with her care package, everyone had messages from loved ones and none one of her trashy family could be bothered instead from her dogsJenner/Kardashian should hang their heads in shame,of gold thinking of Ian too after meal#caitlyntowin.”

(Caitlyn Jenner out with daughter Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian and more of the famous family. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Caitlyn shares Burt, 41, and Cassandra, 38, with first wife Chrystie Jenner, sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with second wife Linda Thompson, and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22, with Kris Jenner. I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9 p.m. ET on ITV.