While meeting up with her ex, Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter showed off her amazing figure in a pair of skinny jeans and a tight pink t-shirt on Nov. 25.

Ariel Winter, 21, and Levi Meaden, 32, appear to be on good terms after quietly splitting up earlier this year. The exes met up in West Hollywood on Nov. 25, and were spotted leaving the meeting in separate cars afterward. Ariel kept it cool and casual for the outing, wearing a pair of dark pants, which she paired with a simple, pink-hued t-shirt, which showed off her recent weight loss. She wore a pinkish eye shadow to match the ensemble, along with her long, dark hair cascading down her back. Stunning! This was Ariel and Levi’s second meeting since their split — they were photographed hugging while out in L.A. on Oct. 20, as well.

Ariel and Levi were together for three years before they quietly decided to call it quits at the end of August. The split news didn’t even go public until two months later, as Ariel wanted to keep it private, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ariel seems to want to try to live a much quieter personal life,” our insider explained. “She ended the relationship because she felt it had run its course and she wasn’t feeling the same way anymore. It looks like she doesn’t really see them getting back together again.”

The pair’s relationship got serious very quickly, despite their 11 year age difference — they even moved in together just a few months into their relationship. The romance was met with some criticism at first, but Ariel made it clear that she was happy and in love. Of course, sometimes these things just sadly run their course.

Meanwhile, the Modern Family star seems to be doing just fine since the split. She’s been photographed wearing a number of stunning outfits in recent weeks, which have really showcased her incredible figure. Ariel has been open about her 2019 weight loss, which came after she changed the antidepressant medications that she was on. “It happened really quickly,” she admitted. “I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight. I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”