Ariana Grande couldn’t get over her look-a-like’s Tik Tok video that featured the young woman dressed as Ariana today with audio from the pop star’s short lived Nickelodeon series ‘Sam & Cat.’

If you haven’t heard, Ariana Grande, 26, basically has a clone! The pop singer got a bit of a blast from the past when she saw her doppelgänger’s Tik Tok on Nov. 23. The “God Is A Woman” singer was quite perplexed seeing the young woman dressed in contemporary Ariana fashion — high ponytail and all — while hearing audio from her 2013-2014 Nickelodeon series Sam & Cat. In the Tik Tok video, the look-a-like holds a donut squeaky toy while audio plays from an episode of the series. “It’s a dog toy that looks like a phone, isn’t it cool?” Ariana’s look-a-like lip synced the line, followed by a few others from the scene. Social media went wild over the video, given the uncanny resemblance of the young woman to the pop star.

Ariana, however, was not exactly on board. “i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue,” Ariana commented on the video via Twitter. “i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.” Of course, one fan wasn’t totally buying Ariana’s response, tweeting to her, “It’s funny because you’re lying,” to which Ariana retorted, “i-…. BE NICE,” with a crying emoji.

While Ariana has definitely had a slew of accomplishments since her time on the Nickelodeon show, Sam & Cat is, arguably where the pop star really rose to fame, following her time on the show Victorious (2010-2013). The series ended after only one season, which Ariana and iCarly alum Jeanette McCurdy starred. As news of a cancelation became public, fans started to speculate whether the series came to an end due to rumors the two stars were feuding on set. That speculation, however, was put to rest when Jeanette revealed that she Ariana still got along just fine during and after filming of the short lived show.

i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭 i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2019

Since then, Ariana’s acting career has taken a bit of backseat compared to her towering efforts in the music industry. In 2015, the “7 Rings” singer had a role in the Ryan Murphy series Scream Queens but only appeared in five episodes in season one and one episode in season two. Clearly, it’s music that is Ariana’s greatest love and she has so much to look forward to in the coming months!