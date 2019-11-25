‘DWTS’ Finale Live Blog: One Finalist Will Be Crowned The New Winner

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale has arrived. By the end of the night, there will be new mirrorball champions. Who will win ‘DWTS’ season 28? Follow along with our live blog.

It’s all come down to this. After two months of intense competition, there are only four remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson. They’ll be competing one last time for America’s vote and a winner will be crowned at the end of the finale. The Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale kicks off with an epic opening number performance to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer.

All four of the finalists perform during the fun opening number, as well as the pros. The mirrorball trophy is just a few feet away from the finalists. It’s within reach! Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews make note that there will be no judges’ save during the finale. It’s all down to votes.

Ally and Sasha are up first and they’re revisiting their amazing jive. Ally begins the routine by singing “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. After showing off her incredible vocals, she segues right into dancing. Ally really brings it. Her performance is top-notch and Sasha is right there next to her. Len Goodman tells Ally her jive was “fantastic.” Bruno Tonioli raves that Ally “succeeded on every level.” Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann Inaba = 10; Len = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 30 out of 30.

Lauren and Gleb are performing their foxtrot to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton again for the finals. It’s another pretty performance for these two. Carrie Ann asks Lauren if she’s OK because she feels like Lauren is “holding back just a tiny bit.” Tom nearly forgets Len, who tells Lauren and Gleb their performance was a “mix of flare and care.” Part of the set falls off the judges’ table but Lauren saves it. Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Kel and Witney revisit their jazz routine to “We’re All In This Together” by the High School Musical cast. Like the last time, the performance is full of energy and fun. Carrie gushes that the routine “showcases everything that’s good about you.” Len tells Kel that he was truly the “leader of the pack” and calls the performance “terrific.” Bruno adds that he thought it was fantastic. Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie = 10; Len = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 30 out of 30.