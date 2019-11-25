‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Is Engaged To Scott Kluth: Watch His Romantic Chicago Proposal

Tinsley Mortimer is hearing wedding bells! The ‘RHONY’ star could barely contain her delighted shock when Scott Kluth, CEO and founder of CouponCabin, got down on one knee in front of the Chicago Water Tower on Nov. 24.

Now that’s how you pull off a holiday proposal. Tinsley Mortimer, 44, is an engaged woman after Coupon Cabin CEO Scott Kluth popped the big question to The Real Housewives of New York City star on Sunday, Nov. 24, according to E! News. The proposal went down amid Tinsley’s trip to Scott’s home base of Chicago, and right in front of the city’s historic Chicago Water Tower. The scene was extra romantic thanks to Christmas carolers harmonizing right on the landmark’s steps! Tinsley kept doubling over in shock after Scott dropped to one knee, and she too bent down to plant an elated kiss on her new fiancé’s lips. Thankfully, an onlooker caught the entire proposal on camera [SEEN HERE].

After the couple finally rose to their feet, Tinsley was presented with the gift we’ve all been waiting for: the ring! Scott slid the jewelry onto Tinsley’s finger, making their engagement official. On the same day of the proposal, Tinsley shared a video of her partying at TAO Chicago night club with the caption, “Best weekend ever!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!”

It has been a long — and shaky — ride leading up to the proposal. The couple met through Tinsley’s co-star, Carole Radziwil, in Season 9 of RHONY, which aired in 2017. But that meet-cute was followed by an on-again, off-again relationship that seemingly ended with the announcement of a breakup during Season 11.

However, Tinsley renewed hope in fans after she posted a photo of herself at Chicago’s The Langham hotel on Oct. 21, a picture that none other than Scott snapped! “Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true” ☺️🌈 #chicago 📸by Scott❤️,” Tinsley captioned the post. The Bravo star didn’t leave fans to put two and two together — well, not for too long — because she confirmed the reunion at the BravoCon: Empire State of Wives panel in New York City on Nov. 15.

Tinsley explained the ups and downs of her relationship with Scott while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018. “Look, we’re broken up right now, but I’ll tell you this, we break up all the time, just the media doesn’t get a hold of it like they did this time,” Tinsley revealed at the time.

This will be Tinsley’s second marriage, after splitting from Stanford Oil heir Topper Mortimer in 2009 (they tied the knot, a second time, in 2002). Topper went on to marry shoe designer Tabitha Simmons in 2018.