T.I. Claims He Was ‘Joking’ About Checking Daughter’s Hymen & Insists He Was Never In Exam Room

T.I. attempted to explain his controversial comments about his teen daughter’s virginity in a new ‘Red Table Talk’ interview, claiming that people were taking a joke out of context.

T.I. addressed what he’s dubbed “Hymengate” during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, explaining that he wasn’t being serious when he said he took his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist to get her hymen checked. “It was a conversation I was having in a very joking matter,” he said of his remarks on the Ladies Like Us podcast. “I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think people took it too literally. I never said I was in any exam room. Never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. Never said that [Deyjah’s] mother (Ms. Niko) wasn’t present. She was there every time. All of these things… it’s a false narrative.”

This is almost completely contradictory to his remarks on the podcast, where he said that he goes with her to the gynecologist in the present tense; on Red Table Talk, wife Tiny Harris said it ended when Deyjah was 15 or 16. “Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her,” he said on Ladies Like Us. “So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism… He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.'”

T.I. also told Jada that he didn’t know that hymens could be broken in other ways besides having sex, by riding horses or bikes, for example. T.I. on Ladies Like Us: “So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.” Regardless, T.I. says that he now understands the situation, and Deyjah, while embarrassed and upset (she deleted her Instagram account) has forgiven him.

“She wasn’t okay with me talking about it,” he said, clarifying that she was fine with him being at her doctor appointments. “I am incredibly apologetic for that. To you, sweet baby Deyjah. Not to any of these strangers. She understands my intentions and she knows who I am. It was hurtful and embarrassing. I didn’t get it, I was oblivious to it. However, I am now sensitive to it for her.” He added later, “I understand that I don’t understand.”