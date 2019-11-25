‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 11 Pay Tribute To Their Fans With More Epic Live Performances

There are only 11 artists left on season 17 of ‘The Voice,’ and they all hit the stage to perform songs chosen by their fans on the show’s Nov. 25 episode.

It’s another night of live performances on the Nov. 25 episode of The Voice. This week, the top 11 contestants are singing songs chosen by the fans. Up first is Katie Kadan, from team John Legend. She gives yet another powerful performance, this time singing “Without You” by Harry Nilsson. It’s a more of an emotional song choice for her, but she nails it as always. Unsurprisingly, the coaches are all on their feet to applaud the performance.

Next up, Blake Shelton’s artist, Kat Hammock, performs her fan-chosen song, “I’ll Fly Away” by Gillian Welch and Allison Krauss. With Blake’s help, Kat transforms the song into her very own, and impresses everyone once again. Kelly Clarkson’s team member, Shane Q, takes the stage next with a rendition of “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes. It’s another solid performance from the versatile singer, and the crowd definitely approves!

Joana Martinez, from team Gwen Stefani, is the next performer. After landing in the bottom three last week, she has a lot to prove, and she totally brings it with her performance of “Dreaming of You” by Selena! It’s a great song choice, and the rendition is absolutely stunning. Up next is Will Breman, who’s on John’s team. He sings “Light My Fire” by The Doors, and, as always, Will connects with the audience on a deep level, while also showing off his vocal ability.

The next artist to take the stage is Rose Short from team Gwen. Her rendition of “Maybe I’m Amazed” is super powerful, and she once again proves that she’s a powerhouse vocalist. And, yes…she gets a standing ovation! Following Rose is Kelly’s duo, Hello Sunday, with a performance of “The Middle” by Maren Morris. They slow the tempo down to make it completely their own, and once again sound talented beyond their years on the stage.

Another Gwen Stefani artist, Myracle Holloway, is up next with a stunning performance of “Everybody Hurts.” She brings tons of emotion into the performance, while also belting out the lyrics perfectly. Marybeth Byrd, from team John, is up next. She sings “Stars” by Grace Potter and it’s absolutely beautiful. Marybeth has proven that she can not only sing well, but she can also connect to a lyric, and she proves that once again this week.

Next, Kelly’s singer, Jake Hoot, performs another country hit. He stuns on his rendition of Trace Adkins’ “Every Light In The House,” and proves that he could definitely have a career in country music. So beautiful! To close out the night, Blake’s final artist, Ricky Duran, sings “Downtown Train” by Rod Stewart. It’s a very powerful performance, and shows off Ricky’s vocal abilities more than ever before.

The Voice will continue with a live elimination episode on Nov. 26 at 8:00 p.m. One artist will be eliminated, leaving just ten left to keep going in the competition next week!