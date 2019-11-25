‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Teaser: Hannah Brown Shows Up & Flirts With Peter Weber

Peter Weber is ready for his second chance at love. The first teaser for ‘The Bachelor’ season 24 was revealed during the ‘DWTS’ finale and this season is going to be quite the emotional roller coaster.

Peter Weber’s life is about to never be the same again. He’s looking for love as the new Bachelor. Right away, he’s a hit with the ladies. He’s shirtless and hosing off his plane in the first look at The Bachelor season 24. Yes, really. It appears he has chemistry with pretty much everyone because there’s a lot of making out happening.

However, everything gets turned upside down when Peter’s former flame and the woman who broke his heart, Hannah Brown, shows up. Hannah says she’s “making decisions for my heart” and says she knows “there’s still something there.” Whether or not she’s talking about her relationship with Peter, that’s to be determined. However, these two get very close in the teaser and flirt up a storm. At one point, Peter wonders what Hannah would say if he asked her to come back and be a part of the house.

The Bachelor season 24 will kick off Jan. 6 with a three-hour premiere. Peter’s journey is the one we’ll be following over the course of season 24. Peter first stole our hearts when he fell for Hannah on The Bachelorette season 15. Despite their amazing chemistry and that windmill sex, Hannah broke things off with Peter before the fantasy suites and he ended up in third place.

Peter was confirmed as the new Bachelor during the Bachelor In Paradise finale back in Sept. 2019. “I feel so grateful right now to have this opportunity in front of me,” the adorable pilot said at the time. “I feel emotional right now! This is crazy! This is life-changing. I have looked forward to finding my girl and that person to spend the rest of my life with. I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household. My parents are still that in love with each other. I want that for myself. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me and I know it’s going to.”