Kim Kardashian & Family Hand Out Thanksgiving Meals After Backlash For Food Fight On ‘KUWTK’

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram page on Nov. 25 to share some sweet photos of her and her daughters, including Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Los Angeles.

The KarJenner family took the time to do their part in helping to make sure Los Angeles residents get all the food they need right before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. Kris Jenner, 64, shared some memorable pics to her Instagram page that showed her, her daughters, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble handing out bags of food for the upcoming holiday to those in need. In the photos, the famous reality stars smiled as they posed while packing the bags and chatting with visitors and workers of the popular food bank. Check out the pics of the KarJenners at the food bank HERE!

“On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals,” Kris captioned the post. “As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful. It’s important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support! A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated @thekrimgroup @staceyruizevents @beyondmeat @little_artist_party @prismdjs #WeFeedLA”

Kris and family’s good deed comes after they were criticized for having a food fight on the Nov. 17 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The headline-making incident broke out during the family’s dinner outside one of their lavish mansions and it angered some social media users who claimed they were wasting good food that could feed people “who are starving”. “Shame on all of you, people would give their right arm for that food!! Disgusting,” one follower wrote after a trailer of the episode was released on Nov. 13. “How many people are dying of starvation around the world??” another asked.

Despite the criticism, it’s great to see Kris and those closest to her doing what they can to help make Thanksgiving a happy and filling time for as many people as possible!