See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian & Family Hand Out Thanksgiving Meals After Backlash For Food Fight On ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5067745 260219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Mercer hotel dressed in leather to go to the Jimmy Fallon show in New York Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5115093 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019
Kim Kardashian West attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street USA, 06 February 2019. The charity event benefits the Foundation's AIDS research programs.AmfAR New York Gala 2019, USA - 06 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram page on Nov. 25 to share some sweet photos of her and her daughters, including Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Los Angeles.

The KarJenner family took the time to do their part in helping to make sure Los Angeles residents get all the food they need right before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. Kris Jenner, 64, shared some memorable pics to her Instagram page that showed her, her daughters, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble handing out bags of food for the upcoming holiday to those in need. In the photos, the famous reality stars smiled as they posed while packing the bags and chatting with visitors and workers of the popular food bank. Check out the pics of the KarJenners at the food bank HERE!

“On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals,” Kris captioned the post. “As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful. It’s important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support! A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated @thekrimgroup @staceyruizevents @beyondmeat @little_artist_party @prismdjs #WeFeedLA”

Kris and family’s good deed comes after they were criticized for having a food fight on the Nov. 17 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The headline-making incident broke out during the family’s dinner outside one of their lavish mansions and it angered some social media users who claimed they were wasting good food that could feed people “who are starving”. “Shame on all of you, people would give their right arm for that food!! Disgusting,” one follower wrote after a trailer of the episode was released on Nov. 13. “How many people are dying of starvation around the world??” another asked.

Despite the criticism, it’s great to see Kris and those closest to her doing what they can to help make Thanksgiving a happy and filling time for as many people as possible!