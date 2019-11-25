Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Now Cares Less About Dressing Sexy & Taking Revealing Pics 

Kim Kardashian is evolving right before our eyes! She reveals in a new interview that she’s more focused on living in the moment instead of snapping sultry photo for social media. Kim explained why she doesn’t feel the need to dress herself in super sexy outfits anymore.

Kim Kardashian is expanding her fashion horizon and that doesn’t include wearing revealing looks all the time. The Skims founder, 39, opened up about her identity as a “sex symbol” and her evolution in fashion in a new interview, published on November 25. Kim took responsibility for fueling the culture of sharing near nude photos online, but admitted that she’s changing her ways because of an “awakening” she experienced.

“But I think I have a little bit,” Kim admitted to Vulture when the interviewer noticed that she’s been dressing “a little less sexy” recently. “I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband [Kanye West] has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that,” she said, explaining, “I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want. But I have kind of had this awakening myself.”

As for what that realization was? — “I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that,” Kim confessed, giving an example everyone would remember. “I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the ‘Paper’ magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off,” she said. “I also did think, like, ‘Okay, I’m here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie.’ And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this.’ I have to go back there next week.”

Kim Kardashian in Mugler at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Kim went on to explain why she feels less inclined to share everything moment of her life on social media. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up. Not that I did it to feel like I had to keep up, but I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” she admitted, noting that things are much different these days. “I actually just want to lay out. I don’t care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I’d pull up to the house and I’d see, ‘This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup. Oh, this place has so many different setups. This is going to be amazing.’ And now I’m just like, “Let’s actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.”

As Kim mentioned in the interview, Kanye has had a voice in her toning down her usual sultry style. On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in mid-October, the rapper expressed issue with Kim’s 2019 Met Gala dress on the night before the event. Kim wore a custom curve-hugging Mugler dress with a plunging neckline that took eight months to create.