Kelly Clarkson got so emotional over Garth Brooks serenading her with a cover of ‘Make You Feel My Love’ that she was driven to tears, causing her to rejoice ‘I can’t believe my life sometimes.’

There was bound to be magic when country music legend Garth Brooks, 57, stopped by Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime talk show on Nov. 25. Since the 37-year-old wears her heart on her sleeve, she was moved to tears during a segment where she asked Garth what his favorite songs are to cover, and he played her favorite. He initially answered her question, “I think it’s the stuff that they’re not expecting. I’m the last of six kids. Mom and dad had different tastes, so you’re going to hear George Strait and (Merle) Haggard but you’re also going to hear,” as Garth broke into Otis Redding‘s soul classic “Sitting On The Dock of The Bay” on his acoustic guitar, while Kelly cheered along in delight.

Garth then jumped into Bob Seger‘s “Night Moves” and revealed to Kelly, “So as a country artist they’re really surprised to hear these kind of things.” Garth then started the opening chords to James Taylor‘s “Fire and Rain” and said that he “ripped of that lick a thousand times” and proved it by breaking into his song “The River” to which Kelly gleefully sang along.

Kelly then revealed that her favorite cover was from his 1995 Fresh Horses album of “Make You Feel My Love,” except she didn’t even know it was a cover for years. “I just recently did that song on the show with Ben Platt,” Kelly explained. “He knew that song from Bob Dylan and I had no idea that Bob Dylan existed when I was a kid. No one around me listened to Bob Dylan, but I sure as hell knew your version. I thought it was a Garth Brooks song like until I was 20.”

Garth then made Kelly’s life by performing the chorus of the song for her as the lights in the studio dimmed low. By the time he was done, Kelly was weeping! “If you would have told me as a kid that this moment would have happened…I’m sorry, whew,” she said as she reached her hands up to wipe away tears from her eyes. “I just can’t believe my life sometimes, you’re just sitting here serenading…it’s fine” she emotionally continued, gathering herself. You can watch the incredible moment in the clip above.