Just days after he was spotted holding hands with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, Justin Timberlake reported to the set of his upcoming film ‘Palmer,’ appearing to be rather downcast as he readied for the day of filming.

Justin Timberlake, 38, appeared for work on Nov. 24 for his upcoming film Palmer just days after he was spotted holding hands with his on screen love interest, Alisha Wainwright, 30. Upon returning to set, Justin seemed rather melancholic. The singer and actor came to set with a coffee in hand and entered his trailer to get ready for the day’s filming on location in New Orleans. Sporting a thick beard and shaved head, Justin donned, what appeared to be, his character’s costume for that particular day — a navy jumpsuit with belt and white, long sleeve shirt underneath. In the film, Justin plays a former convict (Eddie Palmer) who strikes up a friendship with a boy from a troubled home, per IMDb’s logline.

The sighting comes just a few days after Justin was seen holding Alisha’s hands while out after filming. Justin and Alisha were seen sitting at an outdoor table at the Absinthe House located on the iconic New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. The two co-stars could be seen with their fingers intertwined under their table, and, in another photo, Alisha gently rested her hand on Justin’s knee.

With speculation around the two swirling, a rep for Alisha set the record straight. “[There is] No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together,” Alisha’s rep shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Validating that sentiment, an eye witness shared, “there was no kissing or hugging or heavy PDA” while Justin and Alisha were at the bar. “So, whatever happened while they were there was what happened in the photos, nothing more,” they shared with HollywoodLife.

Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, 37, was spotted the same day her husband returned to work, seemingly coming from an event related to their son, Silas, 4, as she carried an oversized pillow. Justin and Jessica married in August 2012 after dating since 2006 — with a brief split in 2011. The couple welcomed their son in April 2015 and are considered to have one of the most supportive, sturdiest marriages in Hollywood.