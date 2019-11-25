Jon Gosselin Jets Off On Vacation with Collin, 15 & Hannah, 15, For Thanksgiving Without Other 6 Kids

Who needs turkey and potatoes when you have surf and sand? Amid Jon Gosselin’s reignited feud with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, he treated two of his kids to a Thanksgiving vacation in the Caribbean.

“Hello from our family vacay in St. Croix!!!” Jon Gosselin, 42, captioned a Nov. 23 Instagram Gallery. For the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, it was a case of “Jon and Colleen Plus 2,” as Jon was accompanied by his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and two of his sextuplets, 15-year-old Collin and Hannah. Jon shared a picture of him with his kids from the plane, as well as some photos of their paradise home. The scenery was gorgeous, and exactly what Jon might have needed to take his mind off his reinvigorated feud with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

It’s been a decade since Jon and Kate, 44, split up, but the bad blood between them is still as fresh as ever. Jon, in a September interview with DailyMailTV, accused Kate of mentally abusing Collin before sending him to a behavioral health facility for three years. He also accused Kate of “running a military-esque regime,” while claiming Hanna was alienated by her mom before decided to come live with her dad. “Hannah had had enough; she was always labeled the leader of the pack,” Jon explained. “She just got tired of being the leader of the pack and all that responsibility. She just wanted to be a kid.”

With Hannah and Collin living under his roof, Jon is determined to let them “have a normal childhood,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jon only wants what’s best for kids and working so hard to protect his kids.” The insider also noted that Jon keeps track of his other kids’ lives, but focuses mainly on Collin and Hanna “because he knows what’s going on with them.”

A month after Collin accused Kate of abuse, she threw a sly dig at her ex online by accusing Jon of trying to “destroy” their twin daughters, Cara and Mady, 18. After that, Jon went on Dr. Oz to claim that Kate only wanted “legal custody” of the kids “to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle. And it gets all warped. That’s fame though, it just twists things around.” He also accused her of having a “narcissistic personality disorder.”

As for the possibility of all eight kids having a family Thanksgiving together, don’t hold your breath. Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kate makes it hard for Collin and Hannah to see Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah. “There are roadblocks from their mother for my children to see them. But as long as the kids are all happy, I am cool with that.