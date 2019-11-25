Jenna Dewan Reveals Whether Or Not She Really Shaded Camila Cabello As ‘Extra’ During AMAs

After fans started buzzing that Jenna Dewan was throwing shade at Camila Cabello during the singer’s AMAs performance, she took to Instagram to set the record straight about what really went down!

Jenna Dewan is firing back after being accused of ‘shading’ Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards. “I’m getting a lot o text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila,” Jenna said on her Instagram Story, after the show. “No! I love her. I love her so much. I’m a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about. I love her, love her, love her!” She also gushed that Camila’s song with Shawn Mendes, “Senorita,” is her “favorite song.” “[This is so crazy,” she concluded. “Anyway, clearing that up!”

Camila and Shawn performed a super steamy rendition of “Senorita” at the AMAs, and Jenna had an up close and personal seat in the crowd. The cameras panned to her during the performance, and she appeared to be mouthing the words, “She’s always so extra,” to her pal, stylist, Brad Goreski, who was seated beside her. Viewers blew up on Twitter afterward while pointing out the apparent diss. However, the comment was clearly all made out of love, as Jenna made clear in her post-show video.

Jenna was in attendance at the AMAs as a presenter, and she looked stunning with her baby bump on full display in a pink dress. Meanwhile, Camila actually hit the stage THREE times during the show — after her performance with Shawn, she also had a solo performance of “Living Proof,” then joined Taylor Swift onstage for a rendition of “Shake It Off” with Halsey later on.

Additionally, Camila and Shawn took home the award for Collaboration of the year for “Senorita,” and they adorably took the stage together to accept the honor. The lovebirds opted to not walk the red carpet as a couple, but their love was radiating through the entire room for the rest of the night!