Hoda Kotb, 55, & Joel Schiffman, 61, Engaged: ‘Today’ Host Set To Wed BF After 6 Tears Together

Congratulations are in order for ‘Today’ Show host, Hoda Kotb! She confirmed that she’s engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Joel Schiffman, on Nov. 25.

Hoda Kotb, 55, is engaged! During the Nov. 25 episode of the Today Show, Hoda shared the exciting news with viewers and revealed that she’s set to wed her longtime love, Joel Schiffman, 61. She also shared a photo from what appeared to be a beach proposal. In the pic, the happy couple is standing behind their names written in the sand, which Hoda proudly showing off her engagement ring. Hoda and Joel have been together for six years, and have adopted two children, Haley, 2, and Hope, together.

Hoda’s Today Show co-hosts had NO idea that she had gotten engaged until she announced the news on-air herself. “Guys, I have to tell you something,” she said. “A friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you in on a secret. I’ll give you her initials — her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged!” At that point, she lifted her hand up to show them the ring, and the excitement immediately ensued. The whole desk burst out with screams and congratulatory messages as Hoda giggled and flashed her bling.

“We went on our usual vacation,” Hoda explained. “We ended up having a little dinner on the beach, and we were done with the dinner. I was eating the churros, licking the bottom of the bowl. And he was like, I have something else I’d like to say. He said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee and he said, ‘Will you be my wife?'” So sweet!

Hoda and Joel first met at an event where she was signing autographs six years ago. She kept quiet about their romance for quite some time before revealing Joel’s identity in 2015. “I have found real life joy right as I’m knocking on the door of 50,” Hoda previously admitted. “He’s a wonderful guy and I feel very blessed.” Previously, Hoda was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008.