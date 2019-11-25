‘DWTS’ Season 28 Finale: Everything You Need To Know About The Star-Studded Finals

After weeks and weeks of competition, it’s time for the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale. From the special performances to details about each finalist’s dances, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about the season 28 finals.

Dancing With the Stars season 28 is down to four couples: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson. One of these pairs will walk away with the mirrorball trophy after the star-studded Nov. 25 finale. The season 28 finale will kick off with the remaining couples performing an opening number to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. There will be two rounds of dancing where each remaining couple will do one repeat performance from earlier in the season. The couple will then perform the highly-anticipated freestyle routine.

Hannah and Alan will repeat their Viennese waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift, while Ally and Sasha will repeat their jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. Lauren and Gleb will dance their foxtrot again to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. Kel and Witney will repeat their jazz to “We’re All In This Together” by the High School Musical cast. For the freestyles, Hannah and Alan will dance to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys, Ally and Sasha to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan, Lauren and Gleb to “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan, and Kel and Witney to “Jump” by Kris Kross.

Cher will perform her classic “The Beat Goes On” during the finale, while Pitbull and NE-YO will perform “3 to Tango” and “Me Quedaré Contigo.” As if the finale couldn’t get more jam-packed, the first look at The Bachelor season 24 will be revealed. The winner of the American Idol fan vote will be revealed live as well. Eliminated celebrities from season 28 will also return to the dance floor to perform once again.

After the bottom two have been revealed this season, the judges have gotten to pick who to save. That obviously won’t be the case in the finals. The live vote will be combined with the judges’ scores in real-time, which will determine the DWTS season 28 champion. The Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale will air live at 8 p.m. on ABC.