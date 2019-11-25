Cardi B’s Makeup Artist Reveals How She Created The Rapper’s Iconic Pepsi Commercial Look

Cardi B’s personal makeup artist dishes EXCLUSIVELY about the inspiration behind her iconic winter look in the ‘I Like It’ rapper’s new Pepsi campaign!

Cardi B released a hot holiday campaign on Nov. 21 as she teamed up with her Pepsi Co. family. The 27-year-old rapper dropped “A Cardi Carol” where she welcomed fans into her “Twerk Shop” while dressed in a festive sexy Santa costume. So we just had to speak with her makeup artist, Erika La’ Pearl, the reigning queen of the cosmetics industry, about how she created the “Money” hit-maker’s iconic look for the sexy shoot. Erika EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife the secret behind Cardi’s look which absolutely “sleighed”!

We asked Erika what the inspiration behind Cardi’s look for the new ad which has already received more than 5 million views on her Instagram page alone! “Christmas is one of favorite holidays and I was so honored to have the opportunity to work on the commercial with Pepsi,” Erika gushed over the stunning look. “My inspiration behind this look was the colors of Pepsi. I wanted to stay with that theme but with a little bit more pizazz. Especially Cardi’s eye color. She looked fantastic!”

Erika went on to explain that Cardi “loved” the glam that was created for this. Erika added, “I love working with Cardi! She is so easy to work with and she lets me be creative.” HollywoodLife asked Erika what it’s like working with the Grammy Award-winning singer and she said, “Cardi allows the freedom to be creative, but at the end of the day she is the client and I respect her opinion always.” Although Cardi gives Erika creative freedom, she added, “(Cardi) always has the final word! She is always involved for she knows what she likes.” And it’s clear that Cardi knows what the fans want because they went crazy over her holiday chic look. “i all of a sudden need blue eyeshadow! 💙💙💙,” Gabriela Zamora exclaimed, while another fan responded, “Blue is gorgeous on her. So icy ❄️.”