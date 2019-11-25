Ariana Grande took a tumble during her Nov. 24 concert in Tampa, Florida. While performing one of her songs, the singer tripped and fell. Thankfully, one of her dancers caught her right in the knick of time.

Ariana Grande, 26, has proven that even she can fall gracefully. The “7 Rings” singer hit the stage for her Tampa concert on Nov. 24 and tripped and fell on stage. Ariana was walking on a table in knee-high boots when stumbled and lost her balance. She fell right into the arms of one of her dancers. Ariana appeared in good spirits and even laughed about it. She found her footing again and the dancer helped her back onto the table so she could continue performing.

The singer didn’t sweat the fall at all. A fan posted the video of her tumble and Ariana retweeted it. “Oh my. at least I still made the button. I’m crying. things were going too well,” Ariana tweeted. At least she’s good a sport about it!

This isn’t the first time Ariana has taken a tumble in concert. Back in Nov. 2018, Ariana stumbled while performing “Thank U, Next” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She lost her footing while stepping off a chair. “Oh my god,” she said before getting her balance back and continuing on with the performance.

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

Ariana recently revealed to her fans that she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. “Hi my loves so I’m still very sick,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Nov. 16. “I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.” She was forced to cancel her tour stop on Nov. 17 in Kentucky. It appears Ariana is on the mend, thankfully!