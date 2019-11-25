Angelina Jolie Bonds With Youngest Daughter Vivienne, 11, On Shopping Trip

Angelina Jolie and her 11-year-old, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, had a blast during a mother/daughter shopping day, picking up a few early Christmas items for the family! The pics are too cute.

Angelina Jolie may have six children, but she makes sure to get in one-on-one time with each and every one of them. That’s why the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress took her youngest daughter for a fun day of shopping, just by themselves, on November 24. Angelina, 44, and her look-alike 11-year-old, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, were spotted kicking off the holiday season in Los Angeles by getting ahead of the game and picking up gift bags. While Angelina toted around the gift bags, Vivienne carried a bag containing a shoe box.

Vivienne looked super cute in a t-shirt from Kiddy Land, paired with cuffed jeans and slides. Angelina was chic in a beige, cap-sleeved midi dress, black sling-back flats, and oversized, round sunglasses. As always, Vivienne looked just like her mom! They may look alike, but Angelina (clearly) doesn’t force Vivienne to be her mini-me. The Eternals star told Harpers BAZAAR in a November 5 interview that she wants nothing more than for her kids to stay true to themselves.

“I think we all know boldness when we see it,” Angelina said. “Nothing makes me smile more than when I see someone being fully themselves, with their own individual style and character, whatever that is. I think kids need to be able to say, ‘Here’s who I am, and what I believe.’”

While Angelina is often seen shopping with Vivienne and her other girls, she’s not into overindulging them, a source close to the actress recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Angie remembers exactly what it was like [to love shopping as a teen], so she’s fine with it to a certain point, but she’s very careful not to let them go overboard. She doesn’t want them to become spoiled.”