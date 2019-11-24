Tyra Banks, 45, Shows Off Lingerie Underneath Open Blazer On AMAs Red Carpet

Tyra Banks made the AMAs red carpet her own personal runway with one incredible look. The supermodel wowed in a fierce brown pantsuit with a sexy twist.

Bow down to Tyra Banks. She always knows how to make a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did on the AMAs red carpet on Nov. 24. The 45-year-old wowed on the red carpet in a brown pantsuit. The jacket portion of the pantsuit was left unbuttoned revealing her black bra underneath. Tyra added a white hat and black leather gloves as her accessories for the night.

Tyra’s blonde hair was sleek and straight for the AMAs. She topped off her look with a gorgeous eye look and a nude lip. As usual, Tyra showed off her signature smize for the cameras. In a sea of gowns and mini dresses on the AMAs red carpet, it was nice to see Tyra switch things up with a power pantsuit.

Tyra is one of the many celebrity presenters at the AMAs. She posted on Instagram ahead of the show that she was “presenting the most amazing person” at the AMAs. Fellow supermodel and AMAs presenter Heidi Klum commented on Tyra’s post, “Hi Sista see U there.” So cute! Tyra and Heidi recently teamed up during the of Germany’s Next Top Model for some fun.

Tyra is gearing up for the launch of ModelLand, her brand-new theme park in Santa Monica. Back in Feb. 2019, Tyra spilled details about ModelLand to our sister site WWD. She said ModelLand is going to be “giving people the opportunity to engage with the elusive world by opening it up to everyone. Men, women, families, all generations can come and enter this model world for a day, have a fun shopping experience, and an eventful meal. This will be the first of many.”