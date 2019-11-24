Taylor Swift Officially Breaks Michael Jackson’s AMAs Win Record With 25th Award At 2019 Show

It’s official — Taylor Swift has won more American Music Awards than any other artist in history! She broke Michael Jackson’s record at the 2019 show when she nabbed her 25th honor at the event.

Taylor Swift, 29, made history at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. When she was announced as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Album (for Lover), she officially earned her 25th American Music Award, which makes her the most awarded artist in the show’s history. The show has been around since 1974, so obviously there have been plenty of MAJOR artists who were celebrated over the years, making this a huge honor for Taylor. Before this, Taylor was tied for the record with Michael Jackson (24 wins). She became the most-awarded female artist at the show in 2018 when she won FOUR awards and beat Whitney Houston’s previous record of 22 wins.

Taylor received her first American Music Award (for Favorite Female Country Artist) back in 2008. Since then, she has been a staple at the show. In 2009, she won five awards, including her very first trophy for Artist of the Year. She actually went onto win the Artist of the Year title three more times, giving her more wins than anyone else in that category over the years. In addition to all of her awards, Taylor has performed at the AMAs a number of times — in 2018 she gave a massive performance of “I Did Something Bad,” in 2014 she sang “Blank Space,” in 2012 she performed “I Knew You Were Trouble,” in 2010 she sang “Back To December” and in 2008, she sang “White Horse.”

With all of these accomplishments under her belt, it’s no surprise that Taylor was named the Artist of the Decade at the AMAs in 2019. This award did not have a winner in the 2000s, and Garth Brooks took it home for the 90s. Previous winners were Elvis Presley (50s), The Beatles (60s), Stevie Wonder (70s) and Michael Jackson (80s), although those were not voted on until after Garth’s win in 2000.

Taylor has had quite an incredible 2019, with the release of her amazing album Lover, and this is such an amazing way to cap it off. Coming up, she’ll celebrate her 30th birthday on Dec. 13. Next summer, she’s performing at festivals all over the world to promote the record.