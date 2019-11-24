Selena Gomez Shows Off New Thigh Tattoo In Sexy Dress At AMAs — See Pic

Selena Gomez is now wearing her faith on her thigh…in the form of a big new leg tattoo. She debuted it ahead the 2019 AMAs and we’ve got the pic.

Selena Gomez had a little prayer going on underneath her dress at the 2019 American Music Awards. The 27-year-old has revealed she’s got a brand new upper thigh tattoo and it has fans — and even close friends — buzzing! It features a pair of hands clasped in prayer with a rosary hanging down from them. Sel revealed it in an Instagram pic on Nov. 24 with the caption, “AMAs day.. more to come..🌼.” She included it among four polaroid pics of her last minute costume fittings.

The tatt wasn’t visible during Selena’s opening performance at the AMAs, as she began wearing a head to toe black figure hugging gown to sing “Lose You To Love Me,” then took it off to reveal a silver bodysuit and black knee high boots as she transitioned into her upbeat anthem “Look At Her Now.” During that number she had on tan shining tights that hid her skin. When Selena walked the red carpet in a neon green Versace mini-dress, the hemline was just long enough to cover her new ink.

It even took her BFF Theresa Mingus by surprise, as she wrote in the comments of Selena’s post, “Omg you got the tat!!!!!!” So it sounds like Sel had been contemplating it for awhile and had finally pulled the trigger. Famed tattoo house BangBangNYC commented, Looks great! ✍️,” leading many fans to think they were the ones behind the intricate, lifelike hands in prayer.

A lot of Selenators didn’t even notice the new ink in the one of four Polaroids, instead praising her amazing first live performance at the AMAs in two years. Selena’s first new studio album since 2015’s Revival will drop on Jan. 10, 2020 so hopefully next year we’re going to be seeing a lot more of her.