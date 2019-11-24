Kelly Dodd And Vicki Gunvalson Share Shocking Hug During ‘RHOC’ Reunion – ‘Everyone Was Surprised’

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson have had a rough couple of seasons but fans will be stunned to hear how the two ended things at the ‘RHOC’ reunion.

Things have been anything but sunny when it comes to Kelly Dodd, 44, and her The Real Housewives Of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, 44 the last couple of seasons. From accusations about sex trains and drugs to dissing tweets and a real life lawsuit, fans will be shocked to hear that these two actually shared a pleasant moment at the end of the reunion which taped in LA on Nov. 8. “There was a lot of screaming and finger pointing involved by both, however, everyone was surprised as they hugged at the end of the night,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone in the entire cast was shocked to see this happen. The ‘RHOC’ reunion taping was filled with so much drama and Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd were at the center of most it.”

It’s hard to remember that the OG of the OC Vicki and Kelly used to actually call one another good friends, constantly laughing and having one another’s backs both on and off camera. But Kelly, who recently celebrated her engagement to the love of her life, Rick Leventhal, 59, finally realized enough was enough and made a move. “Kelly initiated the hug to Vicki because she’s honestly never been happier in her entire life and has just had it with all the screaming and the fighting and felt like it was time to try to end everything,” our source revealed. “It’s clear at the core both of these women are hurt, and Kelly did this because she wanted to extend the olive branch if you will and Vicki did accept.”

Although these two seemed to have shared a sweet moment on stage in front of the cameras, it sounds like off camera, there’s not much of a change. The two ladies were both at the first annual BravoCon in New York City one week later where they continued expressing their frustration with the one another. “Kelly feels she really tried to move things forward but neither really wants anything to do with the other still,” our source said. “They’re by no means in a good place at all, but it was a step in at least being cordial again with one another, though it seems short lived.”