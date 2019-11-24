Paula Abdul, 57, Slays On The AMAs Red Carpet In Sultry Black Gown With High Slit

A true American idol! Paula Abdul is slaying the American Music Awards red carpet!

Paula Abdul, 57, is dominating the American Music Awards red carpet in sultry all-black look! The singer/dancer/actress look gorgeous in a curve-hugging black gown with one long sleeve and a bedazzled shoulder. Speaking with the hosts on the AMAs red carpet, Paula dished on the Las Vegas residency, saying, “The crowd’s wonderful, they’re singing all the songs, and some are dancing the same choreography!” She continued, talking about getting her body back after an almost career-ending accident, “For me, I grew up with a love of dance, so when it was taken away from me… you never know until something is taken away from you that makes you happy that that’s your heart place… for me to be able to do this again is incredible.”

While Paula is only here at the AMAs tonight as a presenter, she has a long history with the fan-voted show! In 1990, she performed “The Way That You Love Me” and took home the awards for favorite dance artist, and favorite pop/rock female. That same year, she was also nominated for favorite soul/R&B female artist and favorite pop/rock album for Forever Your Girl. The next year, she was nominated for favorite pop/rock female and in ’92 she won favorite pop/rock female, and was nominated for favorite adult contemporary album for Spellbound and favorite adult contemporary artist. Talk about an icon!

The singer/dancer/actress just kicked off her Las Vegas Residency, “Forever Your Girl,” at Flamingo Las Vegas, and has been met with rave reviews! “‘I’ve been working on this show for the past eight months. Even before that, though, I always collected ideas and even wrote down treatments of what I’d like to do in a show like this. I had a lot of thoughts and ideas before the eight months that I really started putting this show together. It was a tricky balance to do a show that is a pop concert but also autobiographical and really intimate,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of putting together the show, that details Paula’s rise, fall and resurgence. “To try and implement all of those things — to weave all of those different experiences and feelings into a show — was hard because it’s a fine balance of just how much you can do. If I could incorporate everything I wanted to, I’d be onstage for four hours.”

The sold-out opening night on Oct. 24 saw praise and appearances from Kathy Griffin, Kathy Hilton, Frankie Grande, August Getty, Jen Atkin and Vegas legend Wayne Newton. Throughout the show, Paula does the gravity-defying stunts and choreo she did back in the ’90s, and admitted in her show that “If it weren’t for Janet [Jackson], I probably wouldn’t be here with the career that I have. She broke down doors for me. So, thank you, my fairy god-sister.”