Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Daughter Stormi Webster, 1, In Sweet New Video: ‘I Love You’

Kylie Jenner’s low-key Saturday evening included a super cute moment with her daughter Stormi Webster that you must check out!



What a weekend it was for Kylie Jenner, 22. It all began on Friday, Nov. 22 when she enjoyed a wild evening out with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, where the ladies hit up a Lakers game with some of their gal pals including Kylie’s longtime assistant Victoria Villarroel, 27. The beauty mogul made Stassie’s evening that much more amazing when she gave her a sparkly diamond ring! Stassie happily showed it off on Instagram before the two cozied up in a car later on in the evening. Things took a turn for the adorable one day later on Nov. 23 when Kylie and her daughter Stormi Webster, 1, played around indoors in a clip that might be too precious to handle!

Kylie and Stormi chilled inside her little one’s crib where they cuddled up with one another. “Hi baby!” the doting mother said in the background of the clip. “I love you!” Stormi then popped up on the screen with a blue binki in her mouth that had a cow attached to it! “Do you love me?” Kylie asked her to which she adorably replied, “Yeah!”

Fans of the mother/daughter duo couldn’t get enough of the footage. “She is adorable .. a true beauty like her mom,” one wrote on a Kylie fan page. Another playfully joked about their interaction by writing “Who else be squeezing into yo baby’s crib like that” alongside several laughing emojis.

Kylie’s been showing Stormi a ton of love on social media lately. She posted an Instagram photo of her rocking some beaded braids, tie dye t-shirt and colorful shoes on Nov. 22 while claiming she’s the “coolest girl I know.” Her older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, chimed in on the snap by writing “Obsessed w her hair.”

Fun night out! The Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted a set of photos of Stormi wearing a pair of headphones during daddy Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on the weekend of Nov. 9.