Kim Kardashian Reveals Brother Rob Is ‘Doing Great’ Amidst Romance Rumors With Kylie’s BFF Stassie

Rob Kardashian was seen getting a little touchy-feely with little sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou when leaving Drake’s Halloween party on Oct. 31!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is happy her brother Rob Kardashian, 32, is spending more time with the KarJenner clan! “He’ll be around for Thanksgiving,” Kim confirmed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He’s been around a lot — I’d say for the past year or two he’s been around,” she confirmed. The USC grad has been keeping a fairly low profile in recent years, largely due to his battle with depression and health struggles. “[Rob] is doing great,” Kim continued. “He definitely is more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that.”

The usually lean Rob dramatically struggled with his weight in the last few years — getting up to a whopping 250 pounds — and struggling with Type 2 diabetes as a result. Recently, the father-of-one has been looking much healthier, and was seen looking slimmer than he has in years at both Kim’s birthday party and in a Halloween snap posted by mom Kris Jenner, 63. “We love having [Rob] around. …He’s doing really good,” Kim also added. As we previously reported, mom Kris is also hopeful that Rob will be feeling confident enough to appear in the family’s legendary Christmas card photo this year.

The KKW Beauty founder’s comments come only weeks after Rob was romantically linked to little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. Rob attended Drake‘s Halloween party on Oct. 31 with Kylie and her friends — including Stassie — and Rob could be seen placing his hand on Stassie’s waist! Having grown up with Kylie, the 22-year-old has been close with the family for years — so it’s unclear if the situation was flirty or friendly! Rob hasn’t been linked to anyone since ending things with Blac Chyna, 31, who he shares 3-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with.

As for Rob’s health, the reality star reportedly dropped 20 pounds by cutting out alcohol as a means to get back in shape. “Rob loves the reaction [he gets] from everyone – from family and friends. It’s only making him feel better and better all around,” a source close to Rob spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month.