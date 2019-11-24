Khloe Kardashian Shares Another Cryptic Quote Seemingly Aimed At Ex Tristan: ‘Disappointed But Not Surprised’

Tristan Thompson seems to actively want to get back together with Khloe Kardashian, recently sending her a gigantic display for her new fragrance and leaving flirty comments on her Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is dropping hints that once again seem aimed at her ex Tristan Thompson, 28. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of quotes on her Instagram story on Sunday, Nov. 24, including one that read “‘Disappointed, but not surprised’ has been my biggest mood this year.” This is the second message that Khloe has posted in recent days that appears to be directed to Tristan, including one that read “My mother once told me: ‘Every time you forgive him, he will love you a little more, but you will stop loving him, so the day he loves you the most you will not feel anything for him anymore,’” on Nov. 22. Ouch!

The most recent post seemingly makes reference to events that happened earlier this year, which eventually lead to Tristan and Khloe — who share 1-year-old daughter True — to split. Tristan was busted for inappropriately kissing Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party back in March which led Khloe to leave him for good. The incident was the second time the NBA star was caught stopping out on his gorgeous ex in under a year, as he was seen motor boating a woman’s breasts on video while Khloe was pregnant — which is possibly where the “not surprised” component of the quote comes in.

Recently, it seems like Tristan has regretted his choices and attempted to make amends. He pulled out all the stops for Khloe’s recent KKW Pink Diamond fragrance launch with Kim Kardashian, sending over a gigantic balloon display to congratulate her. “Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe posted about the gesture. She also added that she’s “really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in,” making it pretty clear she’s not interested in rekindling their romance for a third time.

The Cleveland Cavalier also made sure to publicly congratulate his ex on her recent win at the E! People’s Choice Awards for Reality Star 2019, hinting that he still has feelings for her. “Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑 Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that,” he posted on Instagram. “So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”