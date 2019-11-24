Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Bright Pink Dress At The AMAs

Jenna Dewan was glowing on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in LA on November 24. The pregnant actress put her baby bump on display in a tight pink dress — one of her best fashion moments of the year!

Jenna Dewan stunned on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday night in LA! The pregnant actress, 38, showed off her growing baby bump in a pink floor-length gown that hugged her dancer body. The sleeveless number was bright, sleek and formfitting, which complimented Jenna so well.

The actress let her brunette hair down on her shoulders. Her locks were styled in loose waves, a go-to hairstyle for Jenna these days. The dancer’s glam was vibrant and coordinated with her bright pink look. — Jenna’s lashes were bold and long. Her deep pink lip was glossy and smooth. And, her cheeks had just the right amount of rosy blush.

The author walked the red carpet with her friend and stylist Brad Goreski instead of her new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, 43 — Jenna’s first relationship after her split from ex-husband, Channing Tatum in April 2018. She began dating Steve, an actor and singer, later that year. News of their romance surfaced around Halloween in 2018, when multiple reports claimed the two had been seeing one another for a few months.

(Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, her ex Channing since moved on with British singer, Jessie J, 30. The Magic Mike actor was photographed taking his daughter to see one of her shows last November, and rumors claim the two are getting serious.

Jenna and Channing announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, on April 2, 2018. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The exes, who share a daughter, Everly, 6, met on the set of Step Up back in 2006. Jenna and Channing share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, and the actress previously requested child and spousal support.