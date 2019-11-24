Halsey Rocks Stunning Floral Gown On Red Carpet Ahead Of AMAs Performance

Look who’s here! Halsey hit up the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 24, and as always, she looked beyond amazing while posing for photos in her stunning look.

Halsey, 25, brought out another FIERCE red carpet look for the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The singer is a three-time nominee at the event, and she definitely stood out on the red carpet in her amazing ensemble. Halsey wore a flowing, floral gown, which featured a variety of pastel colors including pink, purple and more. She also wore a colorful eye shadow to go with the bright look, and pulled her hair back into a sleek updo to complete the ensemble.

Halsey’s appearance at the AMAs comes less than two months ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her third album, Manic. She released the record’s first single, “Without Me,” back in May, followed by “Graveyard” and “Clementine” this fall. The album is set to drop on Jan. 17, and fans are anxiously waiting. After all, it’s been two and a half years since the 25-year-old released her last record, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, in June 2017.

After the album’s release, Halsey will have a big start to 2020 as she heads out on the Manic World Tour. She announced dates for the first leg, which takes place in Europe, earlier this year. The tour will kick off in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 6, and wrap up on March 12 in Manchester, England. Of course, Halsey’s fans in the U.S. and around the world can likely expect for dates added at a future time.

Halsey was in great company at the AMAs, as she was surrounded by some of the biggest stars in music. Her pal, Kelsea Ballerini, who she recently filmed a CMT Crossroads episode with, was in attendance, along with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Ciara, and many more. What a night!