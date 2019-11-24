Ciara Reigns As The Hostess With The Mostess After Multiple Outfit Changes At 2019 AMAs

As the host of the 2019 AMAs, one outfit wouldn’t suffice. From a Balmain pantsuit to a leopard dress, Ciara dazzled on the award show red carpet and stage in multiple glamorous ensembles!

“1, 2” and more — we kept counting to keep up with Ciara’s outfit changes at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24! The singer wowed ABC viewers with a parade of chic ensembles while making her AMAs hosting debut at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Before even taking the stage, Ci Ci impressed fans right off the bat when she stepped onto the red carpet in a one-of-a-kind Balmain pantsuit. Going braless, Ciara paired a pleated blue blazer with bell-bottom pants in a matching color, complementing the look with a long necklace that was made of gigantic turquoise stones!

Moving inside the venue, Ciara got the party with an energetic performance of her new track “Melanin,” a legend-packed collab featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La Anthony! Ciara shined extra bright on the stage thanks to a tan two-piece set with a generous layering of shimmering jewels.

Ciara wasn’t done serving looks. After her performance, she later returned to the stage to introduce a different performance, but made just as big a style statement in a leopard dress with a billowing cape in the same big cat print. After ascending the stage in even more stylish fits — a feather-trimmed dress, an orange gown embellished with jewels — Ciara closed out the show in a black mesh corset dress. Sleek, stunning and elegant — just like Ciara. You can see even more of her AMAs outfits in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Although this was Ciara’s first time hosting the AMAs, it wasn’t her first time taking its stage! She showed off her trademark moves while teaming up with Missy Elliott to perform their collab “Level Up & Dose” at the 2018 show. Ciara is also a two-time “Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist” nominee, which she was honored with at the 2013 and 2005 AMAs. Years later, this is still an exciting time for Ci Ci — in addition to her big hosting gig, she recently celebrated the 15-year anniversary of her debut studio album, Goodies, which was dropped in Sept. 2004! Time flies by when you’re having fun like Ciara is.