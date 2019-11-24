AMAs Host Ciara’s 2 Adorable Kids, Future Jr., 5, & Sienne, 2, Give Love To Mom Onscreen

Just after she started her hosting gig for the night, Ciara shared the sweetest moment with her daughter, Sienne, and her son, Future Jr.

Ciara, 34, made quite the entrance at the 2019 American Music Awards! Not only did she look amazing, but she started the show off with a rousing performance. But the best moment of her opening act included her two little ones: her two-year-old daughter, Sienne, and her son, Future Jr., 5. Just after Billie Eilish won her first AMA, the camera cut to Ciara with her children, asking them “How did mommy do?” Future Jr. and Sienne were so impressed, telling their mom she did, “good!” How sweet! What’s more, Ciara was so appreciative, telling her kids, “Aw thank you sweetie!”

Of course, fans shouldn’t be totally surprised that Ciara brought her kids along to the AMAs as she gushes about them often. Plus, they looked so cute in their snazzy threads. And it’s not the first time Ciara has dressed her kids so well. The singer actually previewed her kids Halloween costumes on Oct. 29, dressing the pair as the Jackson siblings! Sienna looked so glamorous in her long, blush pink dress complete with a feathery boa and her hair pulled up in a bun for the Halloween preview. Future Jr. also looked the part, wearing a white and pink suit and donning a pair of white dress shoes to match! His hair was also styled as a full afro, just like the Jackson brothers wore back in the day. The five-year-old even showed he had the moves to match the group, tapping his feet and grooving to the beat with ease. If Sienne and Future Jr. are in the audience, could we see those dance moves again tonight? We hope so!

Naturally, it’s not just the holidays when Ciara’s kids really show off their flair for fashion. Ciara and Sienne sported varsity jackets with the name Wilson on the back — for Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson — and they looked so alike! Ciara rocked a black skirt, a pair of fierce boots, and a varsity jacket with the letter “C” on it. Sienne totally matched her mom in every way: black shirt, little boots, and her own jacket (with the letter “S”) on it. “Twinning. #DaddysGirls” Ciara captioned the picture while tagging Russell, stylist Maeve Reilly, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, hair guru César DeLeön Ramirêz, photographer Tomás Herold and LA. Roxx.

Ciara has taken to the red carpet with her kids before! The “1, 2 Step” singer’s entire family appeared together for Nickelodean’s Kids’ Choice Awards and were positively beaming! Tonight was definitely no different. We hope we get to see more of these cuties throughout the night!