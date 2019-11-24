Ciara’s AMAs Performance: Sizzles In High Energy Dance Number To New Single ‘Melanin’

Ciara sure leveled up during her opening at the 2019 AMAs. The show’s host descended from the ceiling to give a performance of her new song ‘Melanin’ instead of a monologue.

In her first big awards show hosting gig, Ciara got the night started right at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. The 34-year-old singer literally descended to the stage on a giant ring and burst right into her new song “Melanin” that just dropped. She lit into a high-powered dance routine in a sexy gold costume. CiCi didn’t make it all about her though, as she headed to the front row and gave lyrical shouts to the likes of performer/attendees Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish during the song. She was then joined by La La Anthony in a skintight latex bodysuit who sang her lines of the tune.

Her amazing performance was in lieu of a monologue, as once she wrapped her song the audience was on its feet giving her a standing ovation. Breathless from her incredible dance moves, she said “just pinch me” about how excited she was to be hosting the AMA’s. After Billie won the first awards of the night — Best Alternative Performance — Ciara was back to throw to commercial and asked her two kids Future Jr., 5, and Sienna Princess Wilson 2, how she did and they both said mommy did “good!”

In 2018 Ciara returned to the AMAs stage for the first time since 2005 with a mind-blowing performance of “Level Up” and “Dose” alongside Missy Elliott. Cici wore a super sexy costume consisting of a sleeveless white bodysuit with cut-outs down the front. She matched it with knee-high white boots featuring garter-like straps up to her bodysuit. Her choreography was insane, as she reminded people how she’s amazingly multi-talented as both a singer and a dancer.

Come on @ciara You just saved the start of the show. Lawd have Mercy. Thank you. 😩😂❤️ #AMAs2019 pic.twitter.com/94cFKUK4UR — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) November 25, 2019

At the time she was working on her first full studio album since giving birth to daughter Sienna with Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband Russell Wilson, 30, in 2017. She finally dropped Beauty Marks on May 10, 2019. It featured both “Level Up” and “Dose,” along with the smash singles “Thinkin’ Bout You” and “Set.” Now she’s gone from featured performed on the awards telecast to host!