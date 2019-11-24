Ciara Slays In Sexy Blue Suit With Nothing Underneath At 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara was the hostess with the mostess at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, when she arrived on the red carpet in this gorgeous blue suit!

Ciara, 34, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24 in this stunning oversized royal blue suit. The singer, who is the host of the award show for the first time ever was a vision in her royal blue Balmain suit featuring a baggy blazer that she chose to go totally topless underneath. Not only did she go topless, but she also didn’t even wear a bra, putting her cleavage and bare breasts on full display. She paired the blazer with the matching skintight high-waisted trousers and a few layered necklaces with massive metallic medallions completed her ensemble.

As for her glam, she kept her black hair down, which was so long it ended at her waist and added loose, tousled beach waves. We absolutely loved her ensemble and she slayed her red carpet look.

The singer has been slaying her outfits all week and was posting to her social media in a slew of different outfits. Earlier today, Ciara posted a video of herself wearing a strapless navy blue skintight latex dress with a diamond choker necklace, massive gold bamboo hoops, and a half-up half-down curly hairstyle. She looked just as fabulous when she wore a navy strapless leather and satin Aliette mini dress with a long train on the side of the dress at The 2019 American Music Awards Press Day and Red Carpet Roll-Out in LA on Nov. 21.

