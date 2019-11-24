Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are All Over Each Other During Sexy AMAs Performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes turned up the heat at the 2019 AMAs with one steamy performance of their hit song ‘Señorita.’ Their PDA was off the charts during their performance!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s romance took over the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. The couple hit the stage and performed their sexy song “Señorita.” These two couldn’t keep their hands off each other and their chemistry was almost too much to handle! Shawn started out playing the guitar and Camila, dressed in a sexy red outfit for the performance, was farther back on the stage. She walked up to him and from there it just got hotter and hotter.

They were singing right to each other and there was such a look of love in their eyes. Camila showed off her sexy dance moves for Shawn on stage. Eventually, Shawn ditched the guitar. Shawn and Camila got closer and closer to each other and it looked like they were going to kiss at the very end of their performance. Instead, Camila gave him a sweet Eskimo kiss.

The couple is nominated for Collaboration of the Years at the AMAs for their song “Señorita.” Shawn, 21, is also nominated for Favorite Social Artist. The talented duo recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Señorita.” The sexy song and music video was released in June 2019 and has nearly 800 million views on YouTube. That’s the power of Shamila.

Shawn and Camila have been friends for years but they’ve been inseparable ever since going public with their romance in July 2019. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that these two “really want to spend the holidays together.” Our source added, “Their schedules are jam-packed so they don’t have a lot of time over the Thanksgiving break but they’re working the logistics so that they can have some sort of Thanksgiving together this year, even if they need to celebrate a little early.” These two haven’t been shy about PDA either. From holding hands during coffee dates to sweet hugs to sitting courtside at Clippers games together, Shawn and Camila are very open about their love. Long live Shamila!