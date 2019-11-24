Billie Eilish Delivers Blazing Performance Of ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ At 2019 AMAs

She came, she saw, she SLAYED! Billie Eilish may be a newcomer to the AMAs, but her performance of ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ absolutely blew the lid off L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

Bow down! Billie Eilish is up for six awards at the 2019 AMAs and she showed why she’s so deserving with an incredible performance of “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”. The 17-year-old phenom has absolutely dominated the music scene this year and proved that she’s worth all the buzz. Billie wore a statement costume, as her oversized black t-shirt with red sequined flames read “No Music On A Dead Planet,” a rallying cry about the dangers of climate change. The stage was surrounded by flames as if she really was in Hell as she did her dominating dance moves.

Billie went into the night tied with Ariana Grande with six AMA nominations, just behind leader Post Malone‘s seven. She’s up for Best New Artist, Best Female Artist Pop/Rock, Best Alternative Rock Artist, Best Video for “Bad Guy,” Best Social Artist and Best Album Pop/Rock for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She took home the first award of the evening, going onstage to pick up Best Alternative Rock Artist then later won Best New Artist. When her performance was introduced by Tyler the Creator, he announced, “I had the number one album in the country. Then a 17-year-old girl who dresses like a quarterback decided to change all that.”

2019 has been an absolute monster year for the teenage newcomer. She proved that she was worth all of the buzz and hype with a dazzling set at Coachella in April where she performed “Bad Guy” live for the first time. She made the coveted cover of Rolling Stone in August with the tagline “Billie Eilish and the Triumph of the Weird.” Then she went on to be the featured musical artist for the 45th season debut of Saturday Night Live on Sept. 28.

But the biggest is still to come for Billie. On Nov. 21 it was announced she is up for the “Big Four” at the 2020 Grammys. She’s up for Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Bad Guy” and Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Pretty impressive for someone brand new to the music scene. She’ll find out if she’s a Grammy winner when 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, 26 January 2020.