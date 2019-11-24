AMAs Red Carpet 2019: Taylor Swift, Halsey & More Star-Studded Arrivals

The AMAs have officially arrived. Before the show gets underway, the biggest stars in music walk the red carpet first. HollywoodLife has all the best photos of Sofia Carson, Lauren Jauregui, and more stars arriving.

The American Music Awards are one of the biggest nights in music, so the stars never disappoint. The 2019 AMAs are expected to be legendary from start to finish. Almost every single major music star is expected to walk the red carpet before heading into the show. The ceremony will feature iconic performances, jaw-dropping moments, and so much more.

Sofia Carson was one of the first stars to arrive. The Descendants 3 star and singer dazzled in a silver sequined gown. She’ll be co-hosting the AMAs red carpet pre-show along with other celebs, including Nick Viall. The former Bachelor looked dapper in a velvet teal suit jacket. Lauren Jauregui sizzled in a snakeskin-printed dress while co-hosting the pre-show.

Ciara is hosting the show this year. The ceremony will include epic performances by Taylor Swift, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Shania Twain, Travis Scott, the Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Christina Aguilera, and more. Selena Gomez will open the show with a powerful performance. This performance marks Selena’s first live TV performance in 2 years.

The presenters include A-listers like Jenna Dewan, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Constance Wu, and more. Music icon Carole King will present Taylor with the Artist of the Decade award, the first award of its kind. Post Malone has the most nominations this year with 7 nods, with Ariana Grande and Billie close behind with 6 nominations each. The 2019 AMAs will live at 8 p.m. on ABC.