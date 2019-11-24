All of our favorite ladies in music arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the evening!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 2019 American Music Awards – and all of our favorite celebrities arrived on the red carpet looking absolutely gorgeous in their outfits. From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, we rounded up all of the best dressed stars of the evening and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!

Selena, 27, looked absolutely amazing when she arrived in a strapless satin bright neon green Versace mini dress, which is the hottest trend of the season. The sexy dress featured a lowcut square neckline that revealed massive cleavage. The side of the dress featured a huge ruffle while the entire side was lined with chunky gold buttons. She accessorized her look with a pair of sky-high lime green pointed pumps.

Ciara, 34, was the hostess with the mostess when she arrived in a royal blue Balmain suit featuring a baggy blazer that she chose to go totally topless underneath. Not only did she go topless, but she also didn’t even wear a bra, putting her cleavage and bare breasts on full display. She paired the blazer with the matching skintight high-waisted trousers and a few layered necklaces with massive metallic medallions completed her ensemble.

There were so many other gorgeous looks at the award show and you can click through the gallery above the see all of the best dressed celebrities!