Kim Richards Reveals Cancer Scare Inspired Her To Squash The Beef With Former Enemy Lisa Rinna

Kim Richards’ scary moment with cancer inspired her to mend fences with her former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ adversary Lisa Rinna.

Life throws curveballs that can change how we view things completely. That’s what happened with Kim Richards, 55, after her health scare did a number on her personally. “We did cover some of it [on Season 10 of RHOBH], so I don’t wanna give too much away, but they biopsied some things [in my breasts],” Kim told TooFab at the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala on Nov. 21. “It was very scary for me. I went through a moment where I thought maybe it was cancer, and it was very scary for me, but I’m all good. Just yesterday I got the green light that it’s all good!” Kim also added that the experience has left her feeling “very, very blessed and grateful.”

The situation allowed Kim to “see life completely differently” which also prompted her to make amends with longtime enemy Lisa Rinna, 56. RHOBH fans know by now that the two of them have never really seen eye to eye as they have each expressed their disdain for one another on and off the show for years. Who could forget Bunnygate, where Kim returned a stuffed bunny that the former Melrose Place got for her grandson during the season 7 reunion? We sure can’t!

Kim squashed the beef with Lisa during the Watch What Happens Live taping that aired on Nov. 17. Host Andy Cohen, 50, gave her the microphone where the former child star revealed that Rinna’s youngest daughter, Amelia Hamlin, 18, was dating her daughter’s husband’s brother. “And so Lisa,” Kim said at the time, “I decided since we could be family — come on over here for a minute — I would like to officially invite you to our holiday family Christmas party.”

Kim admitted that she “always knew” there was a good side to Lisa even when they were having problems. “It looks like things could work out in a good way, and hopefully it can and it will continue,” she teased about the status of their relationship.

The mother-of-four also defended her RHOBH costar Camille Grammer, 50 after her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, 64, accused her of filing for divorce the day his mother died. “That’s terrible,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY BravoCon on Nov. 15. “Maybe there’s something we don’t know. I don’t know. But I feel bad if that’s happening because nobody wants to be … Nobody likes that. And I don’t think that’s fair.”