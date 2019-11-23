Porsha Williams Slams ‘Fake’ Loni Love For Trashing Her Relationship With Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams went on an expletive-ridden rant after Loni Love appeared to mock her relationship with Dennis McKinley.

Porsha Williams, 38, is not one to be played with when it comes to people talking about her personal life. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went off on Loni Love, 48, after the comedian spoke about her relationship with fiance Dennis McKinley, 43, on the Nov. 22 episode of The Real. “I couldn’t do it but I’m not going to judge someone else for the way they choose to live their life or decisions she’s going to make,” cohost Adrienne Bailon, 36, said before adding, “I don’t understand it.” Loni then chimed in with her own opinion by saying, “Let me tell you something, Porsha trying to get that reality show.” This set the mother-of-one off in the most explosive of ways on Nov. 23 when she shared the clip on her Instagram and captioned it with “B***h F you! #FakeAss don’t run up smiling when I see you!”

Loni didn’t waste anytime responding to Porsha’s words by defending herself in her comments section. “Porsha.. I didn’t say anything bad and you know it…it was a light hearted comment… I hope you get your show!” she wrote while adding the hashtag #comic. Not everyone, however, was buying her apology. “You a hater! That’s that on that!”

Some people were in Loni’s corner with one person saying that Porsha was “too sensitive” about her comment. Others begged for the longtime reality star to remove the post, saying “Take this down sis. You so above this.”

Does this hurt Porsha’s chances of getting booked for any possible appearances on The Real in the near future? She’s guest hosted on the Emmy-winning series twice, once in 2015 and another time in 2016. She also appeared on the show outside of hosting duties in 2014 to promote her radio program Dish Nation.

One person Porsha used to feud with constantly but is now good friends with is fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore, 48. The two mended fences on the premiere episode of the show’s 12th season after years of vicious fighting with one another.