Christmas came early for Stassie Karanikolaou after her BFF Kylie Jenner got her a stunning diamond ring that you must see to believe!

Girls night out! Kylie Jenner, 22 and Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, documented their fun evening with one another on Instagram on Nov. 22. The sexy galpals watched the Lakers game in a private booth with other friends that included social media superstar Kelsey Calemine, 20, and Kylie’s personal assistant Victoria Villarroel, 27. The beauty mogul dressed casually in an oversized black hoodie while Stassie showed some skin in a midriff-baring top. It was an extra special night for Stassie in particular as she showed off the gorgeous diamond ring that Kylie got her in one of her Instagram Stories! “@kyliejenner you shouldn’t have!” she captioned the story next to several happy-related emojis. Stassie put the bedazzled sparkler on display while Kylie struck a sexy pose in the background.

Kylie later shared an Instagram Story of her snuggling up with Stassie in a car while “Beauty in the Benz” by Tory Lanez, 27, and Snoop Dogg, 48, played in the background. They acted seductively for the camera during the short footage before their night ended.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was in mommy mode earlier in the day when she spent it with her adorable daughter Stormi, 1. Kylie shared an Instagram photo of her little one rocking some beaded braids and a tie dye shirt while calling her the “coolest girl I know.” Stormi also did a couple of super cute dance moves in their parking lot with a big smile on her face later on in the day. “Are you happy?” Kylie asked her to which she ecstatically replied “Yes!”

Kylie and Stassie have enjoyed quite the exciting 2019 with each other. They traveled to the Turks & Caicos in July 2019 where fans accused them of photoshopping their pics during their time abroad!

Stassie also made waves when she and Kylie’s older half-brother Rob Kardashian, 32, were spotted in a state of PDA at a Halloween party on Oct. 31! But don’t worry folks, they are just friends. “There is absolutely nothing going on between Rob and Stassie,” a source for HollywoodLife revealed EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 2.