Kandi Burruss Shares First Photo Of Daughter Blaze Tucker After Welcoming Her Via Surrogate: Pic

Kandi and her husband Todd welcomed their second child together on Nov. 22 and just shared the first photo of daughter Blaze Tucker!

Kandi Burruss, 43, and Todd Tucker, 46, are proud parents once again! “Our little angel is doing well!” Kandi captioned an adorable photo of her newborn baby. “She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker.” The photo shows little Blaze — who’s still rocking her hospital ID tag — holding onto her three-year-old brother Ace‘s finger as dad Todd gently places his hand on her elbow. While her face isn’t seen in the photo, the photo shows a glimpse of the baby’s dark hair.

“Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat.” Aww! The couple welcomed daughter Blaze via surrogate, and the new addition promotes their three-year-old son Ace to big brother! Kandi also has a 17-year-old daughter Riley Burruss by her ex Russell Spencer, who we’re sure is going to spoil her baby sister. The sweet post marks Kandi’s public announcement about Blaze, but it was previously reported that Kandi let her friends and family know via a mass text message that read, “She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz. I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!” also sweetly adding, “We’re so in love.”

Kandi has been fairly open on Real Housewives of Atlanta about her and Todd’s journey using a surrogate after experiencing a high risk pregnancy with Ace at the age of 40. “Well, we’re about to start the treatments to go ahead and to do the transfer,” Kandi confirmed to HollywoodLife in Dec. 2018 EXCLUSIVELY. “Because you have to go through a psychological review for the potential carrier and yourself, and obviously, we have to negotiate a contract.”

The journey hasn’t exactly been a smooth one, however, as Kandi revealed that Blaze was originally supposed to be a twin on the RHOA premiere. “We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” she tragically revealed on the reality series. “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”