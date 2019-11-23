Cardi B Gives Love To T.I. After His Gyno Comments: ‘Right Or Wrong, He’s My Brother’

Cardi B opened up about her close family-like relationship with T.I. when discussing the filming of their new hit Netflix competition show ‘Rhythm + Flow’.

Cardi B, 27, is making it known that no matter what kind of controversy T.I., 39, sparks, she’ll always be by his side. The rapper spoke with People about her hit Netflix competition show Rhythm + Flow, which she films with both T.I. and Chance the Rapper, 26, and gave details about the close relationship she has with the fellow rappers. “When we first started shooting, I didn’t know what I was gonna get myself into,” she explained when opening up about signing on to judge hip hop contestants. “But every single day I get on set I was just excited to see what the contestants were going to come up with…who’s gonna be next to get eliminated.”

In addition to admitting she’s “extremely proud” of first season winner D Smoke and finalists, Londynn B, Flawless Real Talk and TrOyMaN, Cardi gushed over the connection she found with T.I. and Chance. “First of all, it was such a good time to film with T.I. and Chance the Rapper,” she said. “We had such a good connection and we had like really good conversations and they were just so funny. It was like when you go to school and you sit with your classmates and y’all at the table, they crack jokes and stuff. That’s how it felt.”

“Every single time that I see them on social media I be like, ‘That’s my brother, that’s my brother,’” she continued before seemingly hinting at the uproar surrounding T.I. due to his recent comments over his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah‘s virginity. “If they wrong or right, that’s my brother and that’s that.”

T.I.’s comments about going along to Deyjah’s gynecologist appointments to make sure she’s still a virgin first made waves on Nov. 6, when he talked about it on the Ladies Like Us podcast. He is set to address the backlash he received from the public when he gives an interview to Jada Pinkett Smith during the Nov. 25 episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. Deyjah has yet to speak out about the matter.