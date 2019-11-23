Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’ Thanksgiving Plans Revealed As Romance Heats Up

Camila recently gushed about the moment she knew Shawn was ‘more than a friend’ and their relationship has evolved to be much more than a just a summer fling!

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21, seem more serious than ever about their romance! The “Senorita” singers — who have been packing an item since the summer — are committed to spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together despite their busy schedules. “Camila and Shawn are in love, they both really want to spend the holidays together,” a source close to the couple spills EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Their schedules are jam packed so they don’t have a lot of time over the Thanksgiving break but they’re working the logistics so that they can have some sort of Thanksgiving together this year, even if they need to celebrate a little early.”

Both Shawn and Camila are scheduled to appear at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, which is just days before Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 28 this year. Shawn, however, is busier than ever: the “In My Blood” singer is currently on the road for his lengthy world tour, kicking off the South American leg in Brazil on Nov. 29, and wrapping in Mexico City on Dec. 21. “Shawn has to be in Brazil the day after Thanksgiving and then he’s on tour until right before Christmas,” the source adds. “He’s invited Camila to go with him for however long she can but she’s got her own shows to do and a ton of things on her schedule so she’s not sure if she can make that work. But one way or another they are for sure going to celebrate Thanksgiving together.”

While it’s unclear if Thanksgiving will be just the two of them or a family affair, Shawn’s family — who hails from Toronto — would have already celebrated the Canadian Thanksgiving on Oct. 14. The pop star would have missed the family gathering due to his Asian tour dates in Macau and Japan that same week, but Camila’s family would likely celebrate in their hometown of Miami, Florida.

Shawn and Camila have had the world’s attention with their whirlwind romance, which began shortly after they dropped the summer smash “Senorita.” Camila did recently reveal, however, that the two had feelings brewing far before the release of spicy tune! “During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” Camila spilled to Rolling Stone about her 2015 collaboration with her now-boyfriend. “I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together…Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”